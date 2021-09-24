New OPP Officers Are Coming To Our Region

Twenty-one new Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers destined for detachments across Central Region officially graduated today after successfully completing their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia.

The 21 new officers are part of Class 492. These officers bring with them a diverse set of skills and backgrounds that will greatly benefit our detachments and communities. Policing in Ontario is about working with community partners and stakeholders to ensure public safety through a collaborative effort of crime prevention and law enforcement.

The new Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

· Bracebridge – 2 officers

· Caledon – 3 officers

· City of Kawartha Lakes – 4 officers

· Collingwood – 2 officers

· Dufferin – 3 officers

· Huronia West – 1 officer

· Northumberland – 2 officers

· Orillia – 3 officers

· Southern Georgian Bay – 1 officer

“I am proud and honoured to welcome 21 new officers to the Ontario Provincial Police who will be serving our communities throughout Central Region. The safety and wellbeing of our community members is a priority and these officers will further enhance our commitment to serving with pride, professionalism and honour. I look forward to our new officers meeting their communities and contributing to their new detachments and those we serve.”said Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The OPP actively recruits and interviews potential candidates throughout the year. Upon successful completion of the Recruitment Process, each Provincial Constable recruit must successfully complete the required training programs at both the Provincial Police Academy and the Ontario Police College. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.