European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock Recalled Due To Listeria

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The food recall warning issued on September 8, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

European Butcher is recalling European Butcher brand Smoked Pork Hock from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes
European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock Variable (approx. 250 g) Variable Batch #33228
All Best Before dates
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

