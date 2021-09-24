European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock Recalled Due To Listeria

European Butcher is recalling European Butcher brand Smoked Pork Hock from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Ontario.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
European Butcher
Smoked Pork Hock
Variable (approx. 250 g)
Variable
Batch #33228
All Best Before dates
