European Butcher Smoked Pork Hock Recalled Due To Listeria

The food recall warning issued on September 8, 2021 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.

European Butcher is recalling European Butcher brand Smoked Pork Hock from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product