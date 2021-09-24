Flood Outlook Parry Sound District Including Muskoka River, Magnetawan River And Pickerel River Watersheds

The Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry (NDMNRF) – Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook is in effect until Tuesday September 28, 2021. This message will affect residents within the NDMNRF Parry Sound District which includes the District Municipality of Muskoka, the Territorial District of Parry Sound and a north-west portion in the County of Haliburton.

With recent rainfall the banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can become extremely slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

Minor flooding within flood prone areas is possible.

NDMNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents are reminded to keep a close watch on conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Description of Weather System

The Muskoka and Parry Sound area has received widespread significant rainfall since September 21st, 2021. Another 10mm to 20mm of rain is forecasted through the weekend.

Description of Current Conditions.

Water levels and river flows are currently higher than normal for this time of year.

Water levels and river flows are expected to remain high through the weekend and into next week.

Minor flooding within flood prone areas is possible. Residents within flood prone areas are encouraged to monitor conditions and prepare accordingly.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

DEFINITIONS