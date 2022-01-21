New Construction Techniques Certificate At Georgian’s Muskoka Campus

A new one-year certificate being offered at the Muskoka Campus of Georgian College starting this September will equip students with the occupational skills they’ll need to launch exciting careers in the region’s booming construction industry.

Students will get hands-on training in a state-of-the-art shop space and the chance to try out seven trades to decide which one they like best.

Graduates can go on to a career as a general construction tradesperson, pursue an apprenticeship in one of seven trades (cabinetmaker, carpenter, electrician, gas technician, HVAC technician, plumber, or small engine mechanic), or continue their education in a trade-specific techniques postsecondary program.

Associate Dean Mac Greaves said that Construction Techniques will be a signature program for Georgian’s Muskoka Campus, and that the campus has a proven track record of providing instruction that matches student education and training with the career-focused skillsets Central Ontario employers are looking for.

“This is a unique opportunity for students to learn seven trades from highly-skilled instructors and go from the classroom to an in-demand career or apprenticeship in just one year,” Greaves said. “It’s not only very timely, but also a great fit – the campus gets consistently high marks from local employers on the caliber and preparedness of our graduates.”

Local industry partners like the Muskoka Builders’ Association (MBA) say the certificate is a gamechanger for the college, and the region.

“There’s a lack of skilled trades people in Canada, and with the amount of construction happening now in the Muskoka region, we are in need of new trades people ASAP,” said Thomas Cowden, President of the MBA and a local contractor. “Workers are retiring at the same time as demand for new homes, cottages, and renovations is growing faster than ever.”

Graydon Smith, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge, added that the Construction Techniques program will strengthen the communities of Muskoka now and into the future.

“Encouraging interest and growth in the trades and attracting new skilled workers will help deepen the pool of talent locally and give people yet another reason to build their futures here,” he explained.

Alisha Cattelan said a construction pre-apprenticeship she took at the campus recently gave her the confidence to tackle a new skillset and new career path.

“Having female instructors made the skilled trades more accessible to me,” she said. “They demonstrated their interest in setting us up for success and provided support along the way.”

Applications are now being accepted. Learn more at GeorgianCollege.ca/COTE or email muskoka@georgiancollege.ca.