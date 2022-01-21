Snowbank Removal Starts Monday In Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will perform snow lift (snowbank removal) operations on Monday January 24th, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Tuesday, January 25th.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution while Town trucks and machinery are conducting their work.

Snow lift operations will also include reducing the height of snowbanks adjacent to school crosswalks in the locations noted below.

Muskoka Rd. N. and S (MR18) Talisman Dr. to Winewood Ave. Bay St. (MR 169) / Brock St. Bethune Dr. (MR41) to Greavette St. Muskoka Beach Rd. (MR 17) Winewood Ave. to Jones Rd.

Depending on snowfall amounts throughout the weekend, operations may be extended into Tuesday evening.

Residents are reminded to do their part by moving their parked vehicles off Town roads overnight. Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense (By-law 2016-92).

“We appreciate your cooperation. Thank You” the town said