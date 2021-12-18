Natalie Bubela Nursing Scholarship Award Announced

The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is pleased to support the continued education of current and future nurses through the Natalie Bubela Nursing Scholarship, in honour of Natalie Bubela who served as MAHC’s President and CEO from January 2011 to December 2021.

This tribute recognizes Natalie’s strong support for the work of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation and acknowledges Natalie’s 46 years of dedication to the nursing profession, strong commitment to mentorship and coaching, and the value she places on the professional development of nurses.

Natalie began her career as a point-of-care Registered Nurse, distinguishing herself as a clinical nurse specialist in Oncology, a patient advocate and a leader. Progressive senior executive health care leadership roles culminated in her appointment as MAHC’s President & CEO where she emanated strength, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to healthcare, explains Katherine Craine, Executive Director of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation.

“Through the Natalie Bubela Scholarship Award, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation will support the annual scholarship totaling $5,000 each year for five years,” says Craine. “The award is open to any employee of MAHC’s Huntsville site currently enrolled in post-secondary studies in a nursing program such as the Practical Nursing Diploma, Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN), Nurse Practitioner program, or a specialized nursing certification program (e.g. Critical Care Nursing, Emergency Nursing, Obstetrical Nursing).”

“Throughout my career I was blessed to be able to access education and professional development, and also understand firsthand the budgetary challenges of academic studies,” says Bubela. “Continuing education is always something I championed at MAHC, and I also recognize the need for more people to enter the nursing profession or grow their nursing career, and the value of nursing specialization. I am extremely humbled and touched that the Foundation is creating a scholarship award for nursing education in my name, and feel privileged to be part of shaping future nurses.”

Further scholarship details will be published on the Huntsville Hospital Foundation website in January 2022. Award recipient(s) will be celebrated at a Foundation Board of Directors’ meeting