City Of Orillia Adapts To New Provincial COVID-19 Measures In Effect Dec. 19

The City of Orillia is working quickly to adapt operating procedures in accordance with direction issued by the Province of Ontario, coming into effect Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

The additional public health and workplace safety measures include reduced capacity limits to 50 per cent for some sectors, including recreation facilities, restaurants, shopping malls, and retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies). Private social gatherings will also be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors. For a complete overview of the new public health measures, visit ontario.ca/COVID-19.

“We have heard very clearly from the Province and our local Medical Officer of Health that the highly transmissible Omicron variant is spreading throughout the province at a rapid pace. It is extremely unfortunate that we still find ourselves in this situation; however, we must take precautions now to help protect our healthcare systems, our most vulnerable and our community by limiting our contacts and reducing capacity in public settings,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The City of Orillia is implementing reduced capability limits in select City facilities as required by the Province and will be monitoring the local situation closely. Should the need arise to take further action at City facilities in order to protect the public, we will act accordingly.”

Please note the following impacts to City of Orillia facilities and services:

Orillia Recreation Centre, Rotary Place, and Brian Orser Arena: Effective Dec. 19, 2021 all recreation programs, including fitness center, sports and aquatics drop-ins, public skating etc. will require pre-registration. Pre-registration will open on Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m. The City of Orillia is contacting user groups directly regarding rentals and programming. For more information on programming and how to register, please visit orillia.ca/SUN. Effective Dec. 20, 2021 – All patrons aged 12 and older are required to provide proof of full vaccination and ID that shows the patron’s full name and date of birth to enter City of Orillia recreation facilities. The Orillia Opera House will continue to operate within the updated capacity limits. Contact the Box Office at 705-326-8011 or visit orilliaoperahouse.ca for more information. The Orillia Farmers’ Market will continue to operate within the new capacity limits. Follow the Market on Facebook and Instagram for updated information. The Orillia Youth Centre will continue to operate at a reduced capacity. The Orillia City Centre remains open to walk-ins at this time. Residents are encouraged to access City services through the website, email and phone when possible.

Updated Eligibility for Booster/Third Doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine

Starting Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, those aged 18 and up will be eligible to schedule their booster dose appointment through ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies and primary care settings. Appointments will be booked three months (84 days) after a second dose.

Those aged 50 and up as well as all those currently eligible, who have already booked their appointment at an interval of six months (168 days) can call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre to re-book for an earlier date at the three-month interval and can change their appointment at ontario.ca/bookvaccine.

“We all need to roll up our sleeves for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to better protect ourselves, our loved ones, our coworkers and our community against the highly contagious Omicron variant,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “Please book your booster as soon as you are eligible and continue to be vigilant following all public health measures, including the new social gathering limits. I know we are all experiencing COVID fatigue and this is not what we wanted just before the holidays, but we all need to dig deep and take this seriously in order to help stop the spread and a dangerous next wave.”

For City of Orillia COVID-19 information and updates visit orillia.ca/COVID-19. For COVID-19 updates, assessment centre information, and the latest vaccination information from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, visit: simcoemuskokahealth.org/COVID19.