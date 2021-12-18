Germania Road Culvert Replacement Update

The Town of Bracebridge is undertaking the replacement of the Germania Road Culvert located approximately 0.5 kilometres east of Waters Road in Draper Ward. The construction that commenced on November 15, 2021 was scheduled to be completed by December 17, 2021. Unforeseen site conditions will require the construction period to be extended into late January 2022.

Therefore, Germania Road from Waters Road to the project site will continue to be fully closed to through traffic until further notice. Detour routes, as shown on the map, are posted ahead of the construction area.

The $750,000 construction project that includes installing four (4) 2,200 mm diameter culverts and raising the road is expected to substantially reduce the occurrence of flooding and road closures on that section of Germania Road.

The Town is committed to maintaining a safe and orderly work site. While dust, noise, heavy equipment and temporary road closures are intrusive, they are common elements of road culvert replacements. The Town will attempt to minimize inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience while it works to upgrade the infrastructure.