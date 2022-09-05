Name Of Motorcyclist Released After Fatal Collision In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are continuing to investigate a serious two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle, where the rider has been pronounced deceased, in Oro-Medonte Township.

On September 4, 2022, around 3:15 p.m., Orillia OPP and emergency services responded to a serious two-vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Ridge Road at Line 10 South. The lone motorcycle rider was transported to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. No other injuries reported.

The motorcyclist has since been pronounced deceased in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Roman Sakac age 22, of Cookstown ON.

Ridge Road was closed between Line 9 and Cedarbrook Crescent, and Line 10 South was closed between Highway 11 and Kennedy Avenue, while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Collision Reconstructionists conducted their investigation. All roadways have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage is asked to call the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.