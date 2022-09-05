Elexicon Energy Launches New Website

User-centric design will deliver the right user experience for utility customers

Elexicon Energy Inc., the fourth largest hydro electric utility in Ontario, in one of the fastest growing regions of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, elexiconenergy.com. The primary goal of the redesign process was to create an interactive and engaging website that improves the customer experience and is responsive across all platforms and devices. Specifically, we wanted all our customers, from home and business, to contractors and developers, to be able to easily navigate the website and find the information they needed about our company and their energy services at all stages of the customer journey. The site design is mobile-first and reflects the ongoing trend of providing energy customers with easy to use resources from the palm of their hand.

We have reorganized information into Home, Business and Contractor & Developer categories. The newly designed outage map uses Google Maps Platform API technology and includes both a map and list view, and is colour coded based on outage type. The outage map page also provides customers with helpful tips in the event of a power outage, including safety information. Case studies to highlight capital and innovative projects and value added services for our customers in a new Resource Hub that serves as a knowledge centre filled with articles and information covering a range of topics to keep today’s electric utility customer in the know.



“At the start of the website redesign project, we surveyed and held customer focus groups to determine their user needs. We never lost sight of those insights. They stayed with us throughout the entire development process,” said Edyta McKay, Manager, Marketing, Communication and Public Affairs at Elexicon Energy. “And, as we get to know our customers and how they use our site, we will continue to make improvements through the use of data and analytics.”

Elexicon Energy invites customers and visitors to explore the new website at https://elexiconenergy.com and to come back frequently to enhance your energy literacy.