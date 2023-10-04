Muskoka Student Fundraises Ahead Of Mission To Dominican Republic

Bracebridge student Matthew Meredith is looking to raise $2,600 ahead of his mission trip to the Dominican Republic this November where he’ll help build three homes in honour of his late friend.

Matthew and his father will be heading to the Dominican Republic on Nov. 15 as part of a humanitarian mission with Builders For Change. The non-profit builds homes in developing areas and was founded based on the vision of Melissa Bazely, who was just 15 years old at the time. Matthew and Bazely’s fathers knew each other through work as they built custom homes across Simcoe County and Muskoka, so Matthew got to watch as her ideas grew into Builders For Change. Each time he saw her, he loved to hear about her travels.

“She got about 70 or so builders in her dad’s connections through the home builders associations and such, and they took a group over [to the Dominican Republic] and did several of these builds,” said Matthew’s mom Kim. “Year on year, it just got bigger and bigger, and her family just helped her to spearhead this charity called Builders For Change.”

Like the rest of the world, the organization was forced to pause its efforts during the cancellations and shutdowns of COVID. Then, in 2021, Bazely died from cancer at the age of 32.

Now that Matthew is 13, nearly 14, he’s old enough to participate in a mission through Builders For Change. His trip to the Dominican Republic this November will be his first mission trip, but Kim said he’s been waiting seven or eight years to get involved. She’s extremely proud of him for following through on his plans.

“He’s always been a big follower of Melissa’s, and he really looks up to her, and so it was just a case of when he was old enough, he wanted to go,” she said. “It’s just unfortunate that his first trip now is going to be without Melissa, but her legacy [and] her family are keeping going along with many families, and they’re heading out again this November.”

While some people might be surprised to hear that a 14-year-old boy is so excited to do charity work, Kim said that anyone who knows her son won’t be. He’s the kind of person to give you the last piece of candy in the package or give you the shirt right off his back, she said. He goes above and beyond to help people whether they need it or not.

Their family takes annual trips together, and it’s been one way Kim has noticed the kindness in her son. During a trip to Mexico last year, their family came across a boy and his family selling produce and other items by the side of the road. They bought a few things and gave a good tip, but as they were sitting there, Matthew had a question.

“We’re just about to leave and he said to me, ‘Could I give him something else?’” Kim said. “I said, ‘You have money in your wallet, you do whatever you want.’ And he took out the last of his money and gave it to this young boy. And that’s just Matthew through and through. He just wants to help and to make life a little less burdensome for somebody else.”

Along with fundraising for the home builds Matthew is also collecting a variety of other items to help the locals in the Dominican Republic. One of his goals is to collect a range of shoes in different sizes so that the children will have properly fitting footwear. He’s also accepting donations of sports equipment, clothing and cell phones to help ease the financial burden for families in the area.

Cell phones can be anything from flip phones to smartphones since most families sell them to make money for their daily needs, so all donations are welcome. Matthew plans to fit all of his personal items in a carry-on so that he can use his suitcase strictly for donation items.

“I just want to thank [the donors] so much because without them contributing to Matthew’s page and donating, really, a lot of these things aren’t possible,” Kim said. “The money does go a long way to helping these people in the communities to receive what we take for granted.”

Matthew said he’s looking forward to the home-building process, but more than that, he can’t wait to see people moving into the homes before they leave. Knowing they’ll make a positive impact on the lives of others is what makes him most excited for the trip.

“It allows me to give back and make a difference in the world,” Matthew said. “Giving children a home and a safe place to live makes me happy.”

He said the best way to support their efforts is by making a financial contribution through his donation page, but donations of shoes, cleats, phones and other supplies are also greatly appreciated.

As he sets out on his trip this fall, he wants people to remember Bazely and the idea she came up with at just 15. She travelled not just to the Dominican Republic but also to Mexico and parts of Africa to empower young girls and women with tools for education and self-care, he said, so he is happy to carry her memory with him.

“She was a big inspiration for me,” he said. “It feels good to know that even though she isn’t with us, her legacy can still be carried on.”

To make a financial contribution, visit Matthew’s donation page on LiveDifferent. Email Kim Meredith at k-i-m@live.com to arrange other donations.