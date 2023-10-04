Driver Charged With Impaired After ATV Collision In Whitestone Township

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) collision.

On October 1, 2023, shortly after 7:00p.m., members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a single all terrain vehicle collision on Dunchurch Estates Road in Whitestone Township.

The lone driver was transported to the local hospital by Parry Sound District Paramedic Services, with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Paul Simins, 57 years-of-age, from Dunchurch, was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2023 in Parry Sound, Ontario.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safe.