Traffic Stop In Parry Sound Leads To Impaired Driving Charges

A driver has been charged with impaired driving after police observed him driving with open alcohol.

On Friday September 29, 2023, shortly before 4:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on Miller Street in the Town of Parry Sound after observing the driver with open alcohol.

The driver provided a suitable roadside sample and failed.

As a result of the investigation, Kyle McEwen, 40 years-of-age, from Parry Sound, was arrested and charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

· Drive motor vehicle – no licence

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2023, in Parry Sound, Ontario.

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The OPP would like to remind the public that if you see a possible impaired driver on our roadways, waterways, or trails, please “Make the Call,” and dial 9-1-1 as impaired driving never ends well, please plan a way to get home safe.