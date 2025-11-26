Muskoka Shoebox Project Faces Rising Demands as December 1 Deadline Nears

Our Muskoka Shoebox Project is working tirelessly to meet this year’s demand for holiday shoeboxes.

Each shoebox is packed with toiletries, cosmetics, clothing, snacks, and self-care items, then carefully wrapped and delivered to women’s shelters and community agencies that support vulnerable women throughout the District of Muskoka.

Some recipients include Christine’s Place, Alex’s Place, Muskoka Victim Services, Huntsville’s Table Soup Kitchen, the YWCA, West Muskoka Food Bank (Glen Orchard), CMHA, and Parry Sound Sexual Assault Services.

In 2023, volunteers fulfilled the request of 1,500 shoeboxes from nearly two dozen local agencies. In 2024, that number rose to 1,600. This year, 2025, Project Coordinator Heather Scott and her team of volunteers are racing against the clock to complete an even larger demand of 1,900 shoeboxes.

Although the team has been blessed with generous donations already, Heather estimates they still have 300–400 boxes left and may not have enough supplies to finish them.

The Shoebox Project is a volunteer-run, registered Canadian charity dedicated to uplifting and empowering women experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness. For more than a decade, volunteers across the country have assembled gift-filled shoeboxes that offer comfort, dignity, and hope during difficult times.

Their new PSA, Secure Her Tomorrow, highlights powerful personal stories from women who have faced housing insecurity and found strength through community support and programs like The Shoebox Project.

“Every time we drop off boxes, we hear stories from women who say it’s the only gift they’ll receive all year,” Heather shared in a previous interview. “One woman told us it was the first gift she’d received in years. That’s why we do this.”

Your Muskoka chapter is now reaching out to the community for help.

The Shoebox Project website makes it easy to donate directly to the Muskoka Chapter, where 100% of proceeds go toward assembling shoeboxes valued at approximately $50 each.

Donors can also use the “build-a-box” feature online to personally select the items included. Remember, when donating, you want to select your Chapter/Campaign as ON-MUSKOKA to ensure your donations are directed to our district. Then you will receive a tax receipt.

Click the link below to be directed to the donation page.

https://www.shoeboxproject.ca/virtual/ca-en/home

For those who wish to hand-pick and deliver a box themselves, donors are asked to wrap a standard-sized shoebox and fill it with new items totaling about $50. Think Christmas stocking. Some suggested items include:

Gift cards

Toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, etc.)



Cosmetics

Snacks

Warm accessories (mitts, hats, scarves)

Self-care items (journals, face masks, colouring books)

https://www.shoeboxproject.ca/how-to-make-a-shoebox

Shoeboxes will be accepted until December 1, and can be dropped off at the following locations:

Becker Shoes (Bracebridge, Huntsville)

Greveatte GM (Bracebridge)

Muskoka Lakes Public Library (Port Carling)

Muskoka Natural Food Market (Bracebridge)

Muskoka Paint and Decorating (Bracebridge)

Pampered By The Bay (Gravenhurst)

Royal LePage (Bracebridge, Huntsville, Gravenhurst)

Stratus Financial (Gravenhurst)

David’s General Store (Port Sydney)

“With your support, we aim to brighten the holidays for every vulnerable woman in our community,” Heather had said. “Your generosity boosts confidence, restores dignity, and reminds these women they’re not alone. We’re incredibly grateful.”

Currently, Heather sees 4–6 volunteers per day at the Chapel Gallery located at 15 King Street, Bracebridge, and more help is always welcome.

Knowing that the need is increasing each year, Heather says the team is already thinking ahead. “We’ve never had to do this before, but next summer we plan to start raising awareness and campaigning much earlier,” she said.

Although it remains uncertain whether the team will reach this year’s goal, one thing is clear: thanks to the volunteers, the community, local charities, and countless shoebox parties, more than a thousand women will receive a meaningful gift this holiday season in the District of Muskoka. A gift that helps heal and uplift spirits. A gift that will be cherished by mothers, daughters and sisters alike. All thanks to you!

