Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Recognized For Innovative Facility Design

Key design features of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre include:

A fully integrated community hub model, uniting sport, culture, learning, and social gathering under one roof;

Extensive use of natural light and warm wood finishes, reflecting Bracebridge’s natural beauty and identity;

Energy-efficient systems and sustainable design elements, aligning with the Town’s commitment to long-term operational efficiency;

Universal accessibility, ensuring barrier-free movement throughout the facility for users of all ages and abilities; and

Flexible, future-ready spaces that can adapt to evolving community needs, programming, and events.

This project was strengthened by extensive public consultation and significant collaborative investment, including more than $17 million in federal and provincial funding. Local fundraising initiatives like the Best Seat in the House and Buy a Bay campaigns, raised over $18,000 for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation, deepening the project’s community impact.

This generational facility has become a central gathering place and a source of immense community pride raising over $4 million through a community sponsorship campaign that saw contributions from both residents and businesses of all sizes. This program strengthened civic engagement and demonstrated the power of grassroots involvement in public projects.

The Muskoka Lumber Community Centre’s recognition by PRO not only reflects the goals the Town had for the facility all along but recognizes Bracebridge as a leader in innovative, people-focused municipal infrastructure.

“PRO’s recognition is an honour for our entire community. Since opening its doors, the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre has become one of Bracebridge’s most active and meaningful gathering places. Every day, we see families filling the arena stands, children discovering new passions in the library, seniors connecting through recreation and wellness programs, and visitors travelling from across the region to utilize this amazing space. MJMA’s remarkable design has given us more than a new facility, it has given us a vibrant community hub that is strengthening social connections, supporting local tourism and sport, and improving quality of life for residents of all ages.”

– Rick Maloney, Mayor, Town of Bracebridge