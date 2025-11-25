End of An Era: Farmers’ Almanac Announces Final Publication

After more than two centuries of continuous publication, the iconic Farmers’ Almanac concludes its remarkable 208-year legacy. “It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future,” states Editor Sandi Duncan.

Best known for its long-range weather predictions, the first edition of the Farmers’ Almanac rolled off the printing press in 1818. It provided readers with valuable articles on ways to make living off the land more productive and successful. Since then, this annual book of wit, wisdom, and weather has evolved into a well-recognized, nationally known print and digital brand that succeeded by publishing a unique blend of yesterday and today.

This decision, though difficult, reflects the growing financial challenges of producing and distributing the Almanac in today’s chaotic media environment. “We are incredibly proud of the legacy we leave behind and grateful to our loyal staff, readers, contributors, and partners who have supported us through the years,” Duncan added. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature.”