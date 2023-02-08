Muskoka Shield President In Court On Assault Charges

On Thursday, Feb. 2, Troy Kahler – the owner, general manager and coach of the Muskoka Shield Jr. A Hockey Club – appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice in North Bay on assault charges.

The judge adjourned the case to March 2, according to courthouse manager Alain Hacquard.

The incident in question occurred late in the second period of Muskoka Shield’s game against the West Nipissing Lynx on Dec. 16. The game was cancelled during the second intermission after the victim contacted the police, according to West Nipissing Lynx President Patrick Miron.

“After review by the OPP, Mr. Kahler was charged with assault,” said Miron in an email to Muskoka411.

“Pursuant to GMHL protocol, Mr. Kahler is suspended indefinitely pending review.”

Kahler’s lawyer, Victor O’Brien, provided Muskoka411 with the following statement via email:

“Mr. Kahler denies the allegations of an assault at a hockey game on December 16, 2022. He is presumed innocent (and) will be vigorously defending himself against the charges. He looks forward to his day in Court, where he expects to be fully vindicated. Mr. Kahler has been a positive influence in the hockey community in Gravenhurst for many years now and looks forward to his return as coach, owner, and general manager of the Muskoka Shield Jr. A Hockey Club.”