Enbridge Gas Assists Gravenhurst Fire Department In Supporting Firefighter Training

Enbridge Gas Inc. (Enbridge Gas) is helping Gravenhurst Fire Department purchase firefighting training materials, through Safe Community Project Assist–a program with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council (FMPFSC) that supplements existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the communities where Enbridge Gas operates.

“At Enbridge Gas, safety is our priority. We’re proud to support Ontario firefighters who share our commitment to keeping our communities safe, healthy, and vibrant,” says Ed Gouweloos, Operations Supervisor, Northern Region Operations, Enbridge Gas.

This year’s $250,000 donation from Enbridge Gas will be shared by 50 Ontario fire departments, including Gravenhurst Fire Department. Funds are used to purchase educational materials to assist in training firefighters in life-saving techniques.

Since the launch of Safe Community Project Assist in 2012, 294 grants have been provided to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.

“Safe Community Project Assist improves access to training materials for fire departments,” says Jon Pegg, Ontario Fire Marshal, and Chair of the FMPFSC. “Firefighting can be dangerous and unpredictable, and these training materials positively contribute to the health and safety of firefighters and the broader community.”

“With this fantastic support from Enbridge, our department has been able to purchase the necessary materials to support our current training program and carry it well into the future,” says Jared Cayley, Fire Chief for the Gravenhurst Fire Department.