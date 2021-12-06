Muskoka Non-Profits Receive Funding For Eco-Friendly Affordable Housing Project

Fourth Pig Green & Natural Construction, in partnership with area non-profits, are launching the G.R.E.A.T. Housing (Green Rural Environmental Affordable Together) project. The G.R.E.A.T. Housing project will foster and demonstrate the process of implementing an environmentally sustainable affordable housing Community Land Trust solution in the context of an unaffordable housing market and climate change.

“The crisis of lack of affordable and accessible housing is directly connected to the climate crisis,” said Melinda Zytaruk, General Manager of the Fourth Pig and a founding member of the Muskoka Community Land Trust. “All of our communities are better served if our buildings have a low negative impact on the environment but a high positive impact for people who use them. We are developing a model to produce community supported climate resilient affordable housing. We are very excited to be partnering with the Muskoka Community Land Trust, Community Living Huntsville, Christian Horizons, Tooketree Passive Homes and other community organizations.“

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, said, “Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why I am so happy to congratulate Fourth Pig Green & Natural on their successful submission under the National Housing Strategy Demonstration Initiative. This investment will support them in creating the Green Rural Environmental Affordable Together (G.R.E.A.T.) project that will address the challenges of an unaffordable housing market and climate change. This is the National Housing Strategy at work for Canadians.”

G.R.E.A.T Housing received funding from the National Housing Strategy under the NHS Demonstrations Initiative.

G.R.E.A.T. Housing Non-Profits

The Fourth Pig is a non-profit worker coop that creates buildings that are healthy for people and the planet. The Muskoka Community Land Trust has evolved in response to the municipality’s critical need for affordable and accessible housing. Community Living Huntsville provides supports and advocacy for individuals with developmental disabilities and supports the growth of an inclusive community in northern Muskoka.

Christian Horizons is the largest non-profit organization in Ontario that serves individuals who experience disabilities and Tooketree Passive Homes manufactures building systems to create energy-efficient, sustainable homes that meet Canada’s highest and most rigorous health and environmental standards.

The G.R.E.A.T Housing project is a three-year initiative that is kicking off December 2021.