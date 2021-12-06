Deceased Identified After Fatal Fire In Strong Township

On Monday November 29, 2021, Almaguin Highlands OPP along with the Office of the Fire Marshall (OFM), the Sundridge Strong Fire Department, the South River Machar Fire Department and the Magnetawan Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 6:30 a.m on Robins Road.

Police report the three deceased persons recovered from the home have been identified as Chris Fraser, 47 years-of-age, Emily Fraser, 45 years-of-age and Kelly Fraser, 11 Years-of-age.

Police do not believe the deaths are suspicious however the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the OFM,

More details will be provided as they become available.