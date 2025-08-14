Muskoka Main Streets Initiative Launches With Baysville’s MR-117 Revitalization

Subject to District Council approval of the project award, The District of Muskoka and the Township of Lake of Bays are partnering on the first-ever Muskoka Main Streets project, starting in Baysville. This initiative was created to strengthen the places where residents live, work, and connect, because main streets are more than just roads. They’re community gateways, economic corridors, and shared spaces.

Beginning in September 2025, this project will redevelop a 780-metre section of Muskoka Road 117 through the Community of Baysville. In addition to upgrading the existing road surface, the project will improve traffic flow and enhance safety for both pedestrians and drivers through traffic calming features, with a modern roundabout and pedestrian crossings. It will also add active transportation infrastructure, including a new multi-use trail and a sidewalk.

“Muskoka’s main streets are not just roads, they’re destinations. Through this new program the District is investing in safety and better roads, but also in our small businesses and in quality of life. By working with municipalities and residents, we can design main streets that reflect the needs and character of each community,” said District Chair Jeff Lehman.

This project responds directly to community feedback gathered through two public surveys and multiple engagement sessions during the development of the Lake of Bays Community Improvement Plan. This investment also reflects a broader goal, which is to develop consistent, high quality main street experiences across Muskoka.

“We’ve heard from so many people about their concerns with that road, and this project is all about addressing them. We’re making the entrance to Baysville safer and more welcoming while keeping the village’s natural charm front and centre. A better, more inviting main street means more people stopping in, supporting the shops and services we already have for years to come, and helping new ones take root. A Baysville where locals feel proud, businesses thrive, and visitors can’t help but stop and stay awhile,” said Mayor Glover.

The Baysville project marks the launch of Muskoka Main Streets initiative, opening the door to future collaborations with other area municipalities to build safer, more vibrant communities across Muskoka.

For project details and to stay updated, visit: www.engagemuskoka.ca/mr117-baysville