TOROS Tickets On Sale For Seussical The Musical

Near North District School Board’s (NNDSB) Theatre Outreach On Stage (TOROS) is proud to announce that tickets are now on sale for its annual summer musical production Seussical.

Grab your seat so you can experience a cast of 65 community students who are bringing this whimsical and vibrant musical to life on stage this summer. The production will take you on a journey through Whoville, reintroducing you to the familiar characters and stories from the world of Dr. Seuss. You will leave wondering about the All the Thinks You Can Think, smiling from ear to ear and humming that Anything’s Possible. You won’t want to miss this incredibly talented cast in this Amazing performance.

Seussical the Musical is the culmination of an NNDSB summer school program where students earn high school credits while learning about all aspects of theatre production.

Shows run at 7 p.m. on August 6, 7, 8, and 9. Tickets are $25 general admission and are available for purchase online on the NNDSB website.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at Creative Learning Toys, located at 181 Main St. West, North Bay. A limited quantity will be available at the door.

For more information regarding the show and ticket details, contact michelina.beam@nearnorthschools.ca