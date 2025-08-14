Gravenhurst Resident Charged With Impaired After Several Collisions On Southwood Road

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after multiple collisions were reported on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst.

On August 13, 2025, at 10:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of several motor vehicle collisions on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. After striking several vehicles, the suspect vehicle did not stop and continued driving, fortunately there were no reported injuries.

Officers located the vehicle on Southwood Road near Muskoka Road 169 and subsequently arrested and charged 43-year-old Ryan Steele of Gravenhurst with Operation while Impaired by Drug, Dangerous Operation and Fail to Remain. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 30, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor affecting the safety of Muskoka roads. If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.