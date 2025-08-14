Thursday Morning Fire In Gravenhurst Considered Suspicious

The Bracebridge detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fire that occurred in Gravenhurst this morning.

Just after 6:00 a.m. today, August 14, 2025, Bracebridge OPP officers, along with Gravenhurst Fire Department, responded to reports of a structure fire on Winhara Road near Langford Drive in Gravenhurst. Firefighters located the fire, which had engulfed two buildings and were able to contain it. Fortunately, the structures were not occupied.

The fire is considered suspicious and Bracebridge OPP and the Ontario Fire Marshall’s office (OFM), with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information, including video surveillance, or dash camera footage, is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you wish to remain anonymous.