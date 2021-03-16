Muskoka Is Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinics

Dr Charles Gardner, Simcoe Muskoka’s medical officer of health, has written a letter to the people who live, work and obtain their health care in the District of Muskoka about the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination clinics as the vaccine becomes more readily available. The letter, linked here, is posted on the health unit website under Partners and Municipalities, and reiterates the commitment of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to equitable access for all who want to be immunized.

For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccine roll out visit www.smdhu.org.