Fatal Airplane Crash On Lake Simcoe

The Orillia OPP responded to a fatal plane crash on Lake Simcoe, near Lagoon City, Ramara.

On March 15, 2021, shortly before 4 p.m., emergency responders were called to a report of a small plane which had crashed into the ice on Lake Simcoe, west of Lagoon City, Ramara. Emergency crews, including Ramara Fire and Rescue Services, County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) responded to the shoreline of Lake Simcoe and were transported to the scene using an air boat.

Sadly, the lone male occupant of the plane was located deceased. The OPP will not be releasing the identity of the pilot until a post mortem examination is conducted and next of kin notifications are complete.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, in conjunction with the office of the Chief Coroner have assumed the investigation into the cause of the crash. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122.