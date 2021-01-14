Muskoka Is Getting A New Transportation Service

With funding provided by the Government of Ontario, and in partnership with Hammond Transportation., the District Municipality of Muskoka is excited to announce a new transportation service for Muskoka.

The new service, called Rural and Community Connection, connects Muskoka communities east and west while providing timed connections to other transportation networks within and beyond Muskoka.

The new service launches on Tuesday January 19th, and will operate on two different routes running east and west. Each route is operated one day per week – Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Tuesday’s Route runs return trips from MacTier to Port Carling, Milford Bay, Bracebridge, Baysville, and Huntsville. The Thursday Route runs return trips from Midland to Port Severn, Honey Harbour, Bala, Gravenhurst, and Bracebridge. For riders needing to travel north and south, connections will be made in Bracebridge and Gravenhurst to the District’s Corridor 11 Bus. The schedule also establishes connections to the Simcoe County LINX service in Midland for riders travelling to Barrie. In addition, the schedule has been coordinated with other local service providers to the extent possible including the Wave in Bracebridge and Huntsville Transit.





In addition to providing designated stops, the new Rural and Community Connection service schedule has also been designed to accommodate what is known as a “flex stop.” A flex stop allows riders to request a pick-up and/or drop off spot that is located within a 5-minute return trip from the existing route. Flex stops aim to support those who may not be able to access one of the existing schedule stops and must be requested 24 hours in advance of your trip.



An accessible vehicle is available should a rider require one. Requests for the accessible vehicle must also be made 24 hours ahead of time.





Due to difficulties related to the safe collection of fares during the ongoing pandemic, rides are free until further notice. Riders are asked to limit their travel to essential trips only.

When fare collection resumes, it is anticipated fares will range from $5-$15 and will be proportional to the distance travelled.

The District of Muskoka want to hear from you. The new Rural and Community Service is a pilot project to be delivered until 2023.

More information about the new Rural and Community Service, including schedules, flex stops, and accessible vehicle requests can found on the District’s website at www.muskoka.on.ca/ruralandcommunityconnection.