Muskoka Heritage Place is Looking For Your Feedback

Muskoka Heritage Place is home to the Muskoka Museum, Pioneer Village and the Portage Flyer Train and is proud to have been serving the community for over fifty years. As Huntsville continues to grow, it is important to connect with the community to ensure their services adjust as well.

Muskoka Heritage Place is looking to adapt the Muskoka Museums’ fall and winter hours to make them more accessible to the community. Traditionally, Muskoka Museum is open in the fall and winter Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm, with last admission at 3:30pm.

They are seeking public feedback on the Museums’ hours and operations.

Tell them your thoughts and take the short survey available on myhuntsville.ca.