Heat Exchanger Failure Impacts Ice Time At Orillia Rotary Place

Technical issues with a heat exchanger have impacted the ice conditions at the Rotary Place arena. As a result, ice programming will be temporarily paused effective immediately.

This includes on-ice drop-in programming such as public skating, shinny hockey and drop-in hockey. Registered participants of City-run programming are being contacted directly.

User groups, such as Orillia Figure Skating and Orillia Minor Hockey, are being contacted directly regarding cancellations and staff are reviewing availability to accommodate ice time at Brian Orser Arena. Account credits will be issued to those impacted.

The remainder of Rotary Place, including meeting rooms and the rock wall facility, remains open to regular drop-in and registered programming.

The City is working with its contractor to determine next steps for a repair. Updates regarding the status of the facility will be provided directly to user groups, program participants and posted on the City’s social media channels.