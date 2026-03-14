Muskoka Falls Public School Reaches New Heights For Their Annual Cupcake Day Fundraiser

Article / Photo Via TLDSB:

On March 4, Leslie Barrie, community outreach coordinator for the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Muskoka Animal Centre visited Muskoka Falls Public School (MFPS) to thank the students for their most recent fundraising efforts. Each student also received a surprise stuffy from the SPCA as a token of appreciation.

For the second year in a row, the school’s Grade 5/6 class organized a Cupcake Fundraiser, with an overall goal to surpass the previous year’s total of $532.

“Watching our students come together for this cause has been truly inspiring,” explained MFPS Grade 5/6 teacher, Pam Little. “I’m so proud of their generosity and dedication in exceeding their goal and breaking our school’s previous donation record for the Muskoka SPCA.”

The fundraiser was entirely student-led, with the class promoting the event through posters and school announcements. The students and their families baked over 250 cupcakes, which were on sale to the school community from February 19 to 23.

With great delight, the students far surpassed their goal by raising $1,000 for the animal centre – reaching a new school record!