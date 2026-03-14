OPP Continues To Actively Investigate A Robbery That Occurred In Penetanguishene

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP continues to actively investigate a robbery that occurred late last month in Penetanguishene.

On Sunday, February 22, 2026, between 11:00 p.m. and midnight, a person was walking in the area of Robert Street East and Brock Street when they were approached by two males. One of the males demanded money and attempted to take a bag the person was carrying. A brief struggle occurred, during which minor injuries were sustained. The second male remained nearby but did not become directly involved. The individual was able to leave the area and reported the incident to police the following day.

Investigators continue to work to identify the individuals responsible. Police are once again asking for the public’s assistance as the investigation remains ongoing.

Residents, business owners, and motorists who were in the area of Robert Street East and Brock Street, Louise Crescent, or Lorne Avenue between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on February 22, 2026, are asked to check any available surveillance, doorbell, or dash‑camera footage, even if nothing suspicious was initially observed.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact the Southern Georgian Bay OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1‑800‑222‑TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and callers never have to identify themselves.

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