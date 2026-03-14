Snow Or Freezing Rain With Strong Winds On Sunday

Special weather statement – issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Snow or freezing rain with strong easterly winds on Sunday.

What:

Snow 2 to 8 cm

Freezing rain 1 to 2 mm ice build-up

Wind gusts up to 70 km/h

When:

Sunday morning through Sunday early evening.

Additional information:

A band of snow will move across the regions starting Sunday morning or late morning and will be associated with easterly or southeasterly winds up to 70 km/h giving local blowing snow. Reduced visibilities will make travel difficult Sunday. Snow accumulations may be highly variable however most areas will receive at least 2 centimetres. Late in the day or Sunday evening a warm up is expected with above freezing temperatures for most areas. Gusty southerly winds may develop again Sunday night or Monday.