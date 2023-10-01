Muskoka Bay Park In Gravenhurst Closed Due To Explosion

Muskoka Bay Park is closed to the public until further notice.

The closure is due to a food truck explosion at the park just before 11 a.m. today.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department, Ontario Provincial Police, and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

The explosion destroyed the food truck and spread debris throughout the park. No injuries are reported, however, at least one home has suffered damage.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Watch our website and social media channels for further updates.