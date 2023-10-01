Food Truck Explosion In Gravenhurst

A propane explosion startled local residents in West Gravenhurst, when a food truck exploded Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Muskoka Road 169 at Muskoka Bay Park, and could be heard from miles away.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The Gravenhurst Fire Department were in a training session with new recruits when the call came in at approximately 10:49 a.m.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters canvassed the area for damage and located one nearby house with window and door damage.

No injuries were reported.

“The lesson here is whenever something like this occurs call 911 immediately, as they did today, to get help on the way,” said Fire Chief Jared Cayley. “Keep a safe distance and always give emergency crews room to do our work.”

The Ontario Fire Marshal will attend the scene to investigate.

This is an ongoing story, and more information will be shared as it becomes available.