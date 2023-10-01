Bancroft OPP Investigating A Sudden Death

The Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating the sudden death of a 34-year-old.

On September 27, 2022, shortly after 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a residence on Highway 62 for a 34-year-old female with no vital signs. They were transported to the hospital by ambulance and shortly after pronounced deceased. An investigation was commenced by the OPP Bancroft Crime Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services. The OPP investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario, is continuing.

A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous – Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).