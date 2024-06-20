Music Returns To Orillia’s Waterfront With Sunday Evening Band Concerts

Music in the park returns with the City’s popular Sunday Evening Band Concert Series beginning on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the Rotary Aqua Theatre in Couchiching Beach Park.

“We are very pleased to welcome residents and visitors back to our downtown waterfront this summer for some great live music on Sundays,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The Sunday Evening Band Concert Series is a beloved tradition in Orillia and we are excited to expand the event to offer special artisan markets to enjoy as well on select dates.”

The City is introducing three new artisan markets to run in tandem with the concerts. The markets will be held on June 23, July 28 and Aug. 25, from 4 to 8:30 p.m. with a special youth-run market taking place on July 28.

For 2024, the Sunday Evening Band Concert Series line-up includes ten concerts. Concerts are free to the public; however, donations will be accepted to help support the event and offset the cost of bands. All concerts will be held in the Rotary Aqua Theatre between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Should there be inclement weather in the forecast, concerts will be cancelled. Follow the City of Orillia’s Facebook page for cancellation announcements on concert days. The decision will be posted by 4 p.m.

2024 Sunday Evening Band Concert Series Line-up

June 23 Orillia Concert Band and Artisan Market July 7 Baytowne Big Band July 14 Orillia Silver Band July 21 Barrie Concert Band July 28 Orillia Big Band and Youth Artisan Market Aug. 4 Skyliners Big Band Aug. 11 Newmarket Citizens Band Aug. 18 Markham Concert Band Aug. 25 Simcoe County Band and Artisan Market Sept. 1 Orillia Brassworks

For more information, visit orillia.ca/musicinthepark.