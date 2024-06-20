Huntsville 2024 Concerts On The Dock Lineup Announced

Concerts on the Dock, sponsored by Lake of Bays Brewing Company, returns to Town Dock Park in the heart of Huntsville on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. throughout July and August.

This popular event held on the shores of the Muskoka River is free to the public and features music of all genres in one of the most picturesque settings in town. Just bring a lawn chair and a donation for the performing artist and enjoy the arts, culture, and ambiance of the family-friendly Concerts on the Dock event series.

“What better way is there to spend a summer night in Huntsville than listening to live music on the waterfront? Concerts on the Dock has become an annual highlight of summer in Huntsville, not only as an enjoyable evening of outdoor entertainment, but a great opportunity to support local musicians and local businesses,” says Matt Huddlestone, Manager of the Algonquin Theatre. “The Town Docks is such an amazing location for live music, and we are very excited to be announcing our outstanding artist lineup for this year, with both returning favourites and new additions.”

2024 Lineup:

July 3 – Jessica Sole

– Jessica Sole July 10 – Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra (held at Bandshell in River Mill Park)

– Northern Lights Steel Drum Orchestra (held at Bandshell in River Mill Park) July 17 – Muskoka Concert Band

– Muskoka Concert Band July 24 – Adina

– Adina July 31 – Emma Cook

– Emma Cook August 7 – Matt Allen

– Matt Allen August 14 – Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums

– Cameron of Lochiel Pipes and Drums August 21 – Briar Summers

– Briar Summers August 28 – Charles McKittrick

This year’s concert series is sponsored by Lake of Bays Brewing Company. Their Huntsville Brewhouse is just one of the many local businesses patrons can find on Main Street, just steps away from Town Dock Park.

“We are so thrilled to be partnering for the second year in a row for Huntsville’s “Concerts on the Dock!” says Eric Wolfe, Marketing Manager of Lake of Bays Brewing Company. “Making sure the local art community has a platform to perform is so important and what Matt and the team at Algonquin Theatre has put together for our community is just so incredible! I can’t wait to see everyone out this year supporting our local talent. Cheers to another great summer with incredible music!”

Enjoy the sights, shops, and restaurants that historic downtown Huntsville has to offer before settling in for an evening of live music. Dine in or grab takeout from a local restaurant, then stock up on some snacks or sweet treats to make your Concerts on the Dock experience a picnic date night or family outing!

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be cancelled and not rescheduled. Any cancellations will be announced on the Town of Huntsville and Algonquin Theatre social media channels ahead of the event.

For more information on the Concerts on the Dock series, visit algonquintheatre.ca.