Bandshell Concert Series Returns With Weekly Live Entertainment In Downtown Bracebridge

Downtown Bracebridge comes alive this summer with the return of the annual Bandshell Concert Series in Memorial Park. Performances take place every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting July 3 and running until the end of August. This year’s line up includes:

  • July 3: Emma Cook
  • July 10: Alison Boyer
  • July 17: Northern Lights Steel Drum Band
  • July 24: Rock Well Band
  • July 31: Briar Summers
  • August 7: The Hopheads
  • August 14: Neil Hutchinson
  • August 21: Christina Hutt
  • August 28: Jessica Sole

Music lovers are invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the weekly free performances. Donations are welcome to support the artists.

To learn more, visit bracebridge.ca/bandshell.

Make a night of it!
Grab a bite to eat before enjoying the performance. Enjoy Bracebridge’s vibrant culinary scene by enjoying a delicious meal and craft beer at a number of unique restaurants and breweries around town. From food trucks to patios with waterfall views, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Learn more at visitthebridge.ca.

