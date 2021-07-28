Multiple E-Bike Thefts In Midland

On July 26, 2021 a Borden Street, Midland resident reported the overnight theft of a E-Bike described as a Black Dragon 3-wheeler from their driveway.

Another Midland resident had also reported a theft of a E-Bike on July 23, 2021 from the parking lot of their Hartman Drive, Midland parking lot. This E-Bike is described as being a Daymak EM1 2020 bearing serial #LYNYAUXF00200637 royal blue with orange accents.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were also dispatched to a found E-Bike on Highway 93, Midland described as a blue Daymak bearing serial # HPE801901004.

Investigators are asking that if anyone has any information about any of these involved E-Bikes to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122,