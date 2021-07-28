MAHC Implements Second Phase Of Visiting

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to expand limited visitation for inpatients as pandemic-related restrictions loosen across Ontario.

Effective Monday, July 26, eligible inpatients may receive two (2) visitors each day during set visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while adhering to strict visiting requirements. Visiting may commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result, if it has been required on admission.

Visitation must follow MAHC’s requirements to reduce risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors must:

Screen negative for COVID-19 at the hospital entrance

Provide a phone number for contact tracing, if it is necessary

Go directly to the inpatient’s room and refrain from travelling around other parts of the hospital

Wear their hospital-issued ‘visitor’ sticker at all times

Wear a hospital-issued mask for the entire visit except to eat or drink

Wear additional protective equipment, if necessary

Ensure the patient wears a mask while their visitors are present

Clean their hands often to reduce the risk of infection

Maintain two metres (six feet) distance from others at all times

Maintain minimal occurrences of exit and re-entry to the hospital during a single day visit

Additionally, for everyone’s safety, outdoor visiting with a patient on hospital grounds must be approved in advance. Exceptions for visiting are considered for critically ill or palliative patients.

“We are cautiously expanding visitation to offer our inpatients a better hospital experience with in-person visiting with their loved ones while still maintaining their safety,” says President & CEO Natalie Bubela. “Because open visitation has not resumed, we regret that visitors are currently not permitted for outpatients except for special circumstances where a support person is necessary.”

As the pandemic continues, should the community level of COVID-19 risk increase or MAHC’s personal protective equipment supplies become strained, visitor restrictions may be initiated once again.