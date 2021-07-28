MAHC Implements Second Phase Of Visiting

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is pleased to expand limited visitation for inpatients as pandemic-related restrictions loosen across Ontario.
Effective Monday, July 26, eligible inpatients may receive two (2) visitors each day during set visiting hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while adhering to strict visiting requirements. Visiting may commence after the inpatient has received a negative COVID-19 swab result, if it has been required on admission.
Visitation must follow MAHC’s requirements to reduce risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. All visitors must:
- Screen negative for COVID-19 at the hospital entrance
- Provide a phone number for contact tracing, if it is necessary
- Go directly to the inpatient’s room and refrain from travelling around other parts of the hospital
- Wear their hospital-issued ‘visitor’ sticker at all times
- Wear a hospital-issued mask for the entire visit except to eat or drink
- Wear additional protective equipment, if necessary
- Ensure the patient wears a mask while their visitors are present
- Clean their hands often to reduce the risk of infection
- Maintain two metres (six feet) distance from others at all times
- Maintain minimal occurrences of exit and re-entry to the hospital during a single day visit
Additionally, for everyone’s safety, outdoor visiting with a patient on hospital grounds must be approved in advance. Exceptions for visiting are considered for critically ill or palliative patients.
“We are cautiously expanding visitation to offer our inpatients a better hospital experience with in-person visiting with their loved ones while still maintaining their safety,” says President & CEO Natalie Bubela. “Because open visitation has not resumed, we regret that visitors are currently not permitted for outpatients except for special circumstances where a support person is necessary.”
As the pandemic continues, should the community level of COVID-19 risk increase or MAHC’s personal protective equipment supplies become strained, visitor restrictions may be initiated once again.