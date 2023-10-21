MROO Awards $3,000 Scholarship To Student From Bancroft

Through its MROO Scholarship Program, MROO (Municipal Retirees Organization Ontario) has awarded $134,000 in student scholarships distributed to 44 exceptional students across the province. The scholarships will support recipients in their post-secondary studies.

MROO is divided into 9 Zones across Ontario with Zone Directors responsible for each region. Scholarships are awarded in each Zone. Recipients were determined based on the number of applicants and specific eligibility criteria, including the student’s leadership skills, volunteer experience, and commitment to making a difference in their communities. From Zone 5 – which includes Peterborough: a $3,000 Scholarship was awarded to Owen Carr who is from Bancroft and is studying in the Electrical Engineering Technician Program at Fleming College.

Jackie Forsey, Director of Zone 5 is a huge supporter of the MROO Student Scholarship program: “I am so happy to see the great work MROO is doing in our local communities. These Scholarships have a significant impact on a student’s life and hopefully relieves some of their stress so they can focus on their studies.”

Since 2006, MROO has awarded annual scholarships to Canadian students. This year these scholarships are valued at $3,000 each. The MROO Scholarships are awarded annually to family members of current MROO members. And since 2012, MROO has also been awarding one $5,000 Don MacLeod Leadership award a year which honours former MROO President Don MacLeod and is given to the student who demonstrates exceptional leadership at school and in their community. This year’s Don MacLeod Scholarship recipient has been awarded Gabrielle Kunde, a Western University student studying Medical Science.

“These young students were chosen based on their academic achievements and efforts to give back to their communities ” said Keith Robicheau President of MROO. “MROO’s mission is to support our members and their families and improve the lives of all Canadians. We hope these scholarships will support each recipient in their studies and help them to achieve their academic and future career goals.”

The MROO Scholarship program aligns with MROO’s core mission to support current MROO members and their families and help the next generation to succeed and give back to their communities. These scholarships represent the importance MROO places on education and investing in the next generation of leaders.