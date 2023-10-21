A&W One Cup, Leading The Fight Against Single-Use Cup Waste

A&W is once again setting a precedent in the QSR industry by launching its ‘A&W One Cup’ program nationwide. Unlike traditional reusable cup programs, the ‘A&W One Cup’ stands out for its innovative exchangeable feature, promoting circular usage.

To join, all you have to do is buy an exchangeable One Cup for $3 when you order any beverage. Hold on to your cup after you’ve enjoyed your beverage and bring it with you the next time you visit an A&W. A&W will exchange it for a freshly cleaned and sanitized One Cup and you’ll get a 20-cent discount on your beverage.

Every year, over a billion of single-use cups end up in landfills in Canada. As a brand with a long history of using reusables for dine-in guests, A&W sought a new way to use their dishwashers to reduce single-use waste. A&W makes it easy and convenient for guests to reduce cup waste through the One Cup program.

When you bring in your One Cup, A&W restaurants will take care of the cleaning for you. This means you can effortlessly store an A&W One Cup in your car, office, or backpack, and exchange it for a clean cup whenever you visit an A&W restaurant. With this program, you can conveniently enjoy reusable cups without the hassle of washing them. All A&W restaurants that serve frosty glass mugs are able to exchange an A&W One Cup. To date, A&W has prevented over 55,000 cups from ending up in landfills since the program’s pilot launch in select Canadian markets and expect this number to grow into millions in the first year of the national launch.

“At A&W, our commitment to our zero-waste journey is unwavering, and addressing the single-use cups waste issue is a significant stride towards our journey to zero-waste. That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce our One Cup program nationwide in Canada. When crafting this program, we prioritized making it effortless, convenient, and accessible for our guests. We do the dishwashing for our guests so that they can enjoy the benefits of using reusable cups without the hassle,” said Angela Griffiths, VP of Food Safety, Animal Welfare and Environment.

Visit your local A&W restaurant to try the new One Cup today. More details at aw.ca/onecup.