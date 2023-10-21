Mining For Memoir In Muskoka With Author And Psychotherapist, Sue Reynolds

Do you have a story to tell? Muskoka Authors Association invites you to come and mine your life history for story possibilities. In this four-hour workshop, with award-winning author, teacher and psychotherapist, Sue Reynolds, you will discover those ideas shining inside the nuggets you mine.

There will be in-class exercises and writing (optional sharing) on the spot to discover some of the sweet spots for memoir possibilities in our histories. Participants will receive immediate feedback on what is strong in their work and their writing voice.

Participants will leave with an understanding of the difference between life stories, autobiographies and memoirs, as well as some insight into how memoirs can be structured from flash prose to narrative and lyric essays, as well as full length memoirs or life story collections. They’ll also receive a list of publication resources; places actively looking for memoirs to publish.

The workshop will be run in the Amherst Writers & Artists Method – a process for holding writing workshop space that is both safe and generative, encouraging and insightful, particularly for first draft work.

Susan Lynn Reynolds teaches writing online and in person through workshops in the community, in college continuing education programs, and in social services settings. Her novel Strandia won the Canadian Library Association’s national Young Adult Novel of the Year award, and she is also a multiple winner of the Timothy Findley Creative Writing Prize, among others, for her short stories and poetry.

Her area of specialty is the therapeutic use of journaling and memoir, and her thesis on that topic received the Canadian Psychological Association’s Award of Academic Excellence. For thirteen years Sue led writing workshops for female inmates at Central East Correctional Centre, a program for which she received the June Callwood Outstanding Citizen Award. Today, she leads professional training for Amherst Writers International and is the current Chair of Amherst Writers (amherstwriters.org).

Location: Bracebridge United Church, 46 Dominion Street, Bracebridge, lower level. Enter by door on the south driveway side.

Time:1:00 – 4:00 pm. Doors open at 12:30 pm

Fee: MAA Members: $20, Non-Members: $50

For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite or visit MuskokaAuthors.ca and click on UPCOMING EVENTS or call David Bruce Patterson at 705-801-8074 or email him at davidbrucepatterson.maa@gmail.comi