OPP Find Impaired Driver In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment responded at approximately 4:21 pm October 19, 2023 to a report of a possible impaired driver in the parking on Len Self Boulevard, Midland after a community member contacted the OPP Communication Centre.

Attending officers spoke with the suspected driver with a young passenger onboard in the hockey rink parking lot and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of this investigation Jonathan Craig Lee 40 years of Tay Township has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Contrary to the Liquor Licence Control Act

The accused was released from custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 2, 2023. The accused also faces a 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines as well the vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days.

Educating the public about safe driving, boating and ORV practices with our community safety partners is a priority, if you see a possible impaired operator on our roadways, waterways or trails please “Make the Call” and dial 911 as impaired driving never ends well, please make a plan to get home safely.