#LOCATED: 15-year-old person from #Huntsville has been located safe. #OPP would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal for assistance or provided any information.

MISSING: #HvilOPP attempting to locate 15 year old Benjamin 5’6’’, 110lbs, shaggy brown hair. Wearing a black shirt with red sleeves. Last seen October 20, 2023 at 7:40pm in the area of Hwy141 and Old Muskoka Rd #Huntsville Cal 1-888-310-1122 with any information.

No other details were provided.