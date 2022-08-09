Motorcycle Rider Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 141

On Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers along with Muskoka Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a single vehicle motorcycle collision on Highway 141 near Skeleton Lake Road 3 in Muskoka Lakes Township.

A motorcycle struck a guard rail and the 21-year-old operator from Severn Twp was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the investigation is ongoing into the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story and more details will be provided as they become available.