Gravenhurst Council Votes To Create Fred Schulz Walkway In Gull Lake Rotary Park

Gravenhurst Council unanimously supported a motion today which intends to recognize and forever memorialize long-time volunteer, employee and community champion Fred Schulz for his years of hard work, volunteerism and dedication to the town.

“I’m obviously honoured by Councillor Penny Varney’s motion to have a walkway in Gull Lake Rotary Park named ‘Fred Schulz Walkway,’” said Fred Schulz, who is best known in the community for coordinating ‘Music on The Barge’, which has been around for over 50 years.

Schulz was recognized earlier this summer by Mayor Paul Kelly at the July 10 Music on the Barge concert for 50 years of service organizing the concert series, a place he was first introduced to by then Mayor Wanda Miller who asked him to become a collection taker.

“Council is thrilled to get the wheels in motion to forever celebrate a man that has brought so much happiness and entertainment to our community. Fred is committed and enthusiastic in all he does. It is only fitting to have a walkway in Gull Lake Rotary Park named after him, and a wonderful way for Gravenhurst to show their forever appreciation, not only for Fred’s contributions to the Barge, but beyond in numerous community activities and initiatives he’s had a hand in,” said Mayor Paul Kelly.

“Fred is very passionate about Arts and Cultural opportunities in the community. His passion for producing such a must see/must do music series each summer in Gravenhurst is one of the many reasons Fred is so well loved in this community, not to mention he is always up for a good chat and smile,” said Shawna Patterson, Interim Director of Recreation, Arts and Culture. “The incredible turnouts to each show on the barge continue to prove what a well-loved and much needed experience the series creates. The town, community and surrounding visitors appreciate all the effort Fred puts into Music on the Barge each summer.”

In the motion approved by council on August 9, staff have been directed to review the feasibility and costing to purchase and install a sign at the entrance pathway to the Gull Lake Rotary Park Barge. Further details will be shared with the public once made available.