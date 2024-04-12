MNRF Issues Water Safety Bulletin With Significant Rainfall Expected

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety Bulletin is in effect for the district until Friday, April 19, 2024.

This message will affect residents within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and City of Kawartha Lake within the Black, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan and Muskoka River Watersheds.

Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement indicating that significant rainfall is expected within the area. Periods of rain is forecasted to continue today through tonight. Periods of rain may mix with or transition to snow overnight, particularly over areas of higher terrain. Precipitation is expected to come to an end Saturday morning.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels start to rise in response to significant precipitation. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further updates will be issued as appropriate