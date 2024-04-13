Public Presentation: Understanding Wildfires And Protecting Your Property With FireSmart

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department will host a one-hour presentation on reducing the threat of wildfire in your home and community.

Guest speaker Ken Cox, Fire Advisor for Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, will introduce Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents to the FireSmart program. The presentation will cover Response and Operations, Wildland Fire Effects, how fires start and grow, and how property owners can improve their structures’ chances of surviving a passing wildfire using FireSmart Canada tactics and strategies.

“Just a few years ago, Ontario experienced the highest number of wildfires on record in over 25 years,” stated Steve Markham, Public Education and Fire Prevention Officer for the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department. “This presentation is essential for preparing our community in Huntsville and Lake of Bays for potentially challenging wildfire seasons ahead. By embracing FireSmart principles and making practical changes around our homes and neighbourhoods, we can really make a difference in reducing the risk that wildfires pose to our community.”

All are welcome to attend and learn about being FireSmart.

Additional Presentation on Wildfires Added!

Due to popular demand and requests for an evening session, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department has scheduled a second date for the FireSmartTM presentation. This ensures those who couldn’t attend the initial session can still benefit from vital wildfire preparedness information.

Additionally, the presentation will be recorded and made publicly available through the department’s YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person.

Please RSVP by contacting dwight@lakeofbayslibrary.ca or (705) 635-3319.

Second Session Details:

Date: April 25, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Dwight Public Library (1014 Dwight Beach Rd, Dwight)