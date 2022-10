On Friday October 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP along with North East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), Canine Unit and the OPP Aviation were called to a missing elderly male on Pevensey Road

Police continued the search on the weekend and on Monday October 31, 2022 at 11 a.m. police located the missing 79-year-old male from Strong Township deceased.

The death is not considered suspicious